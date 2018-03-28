Omicron Price Hits $0.22 (OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Omicron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omicron has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Omicron has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.01694910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004913 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015821 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001270 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026048 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. Omicron’s official website is delta.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

