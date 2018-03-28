Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) 1-Day Volume Hits $35,805.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Omni has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $35,805.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $24.37 or 0.00308727 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.01692370 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004853 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015906 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026002 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,110 coins and its circulating supply is 560,794 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.