OneMain (OMF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

UBS began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded OneMain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneMain from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.77.

OMF stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,077.62, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.79. OneMain has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.70 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,804,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,891,000 after purchasing an additional 497,067 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,765,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,203 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 451,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,231,000 after purchasing an additional 344,126 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,550,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 593,268 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments: Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

