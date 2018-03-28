OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.30 Per Share

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of OneSavings Bank stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 370.40 ($5.12). The stock had a trading volume of 511,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The firm has a market cap of $920.30 and a PE ratio of 861.40. OneSavings Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.70 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 477.97 ($6.60).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 48.40 ($0.67) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). OneSavings Bank had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business had revenue of £245.40 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on OSB shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 482 ($6.66) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.36) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 398 ($5.50) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 471.27 ($6.51).

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £184,689.27 ($255,166.16).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

