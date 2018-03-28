Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price

Media coverage about OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OpGen earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.6241037109469 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on OpGen to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

OpGen stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,714. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.21.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

