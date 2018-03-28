Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.75.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ICPT) opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.33, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -1.92. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.18% and a negative return on equity of 267.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.84) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 970,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 387,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after buying an additional 304,999 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $12,577,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,649,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/oppenheimer-reiterates-hold-rating-for-intercept-pharmaceuticals-icpt-updated.html.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.