FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SRNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

SRNE stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. 12,237,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,203. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $612.04, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,256,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 703,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 389,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 300,518 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 310,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pacific Medtech (Bvi) Ltd Asia sold 684,288 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $5,173,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,885 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRNE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/oppenheimer-research-analysts-raise-earnings-estimates-for-sorrento-therapeutics-inc-srne-updated.html.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development and commercialization of drug therapeutics. Its primary therapeutic focus is oncology, including the treatment of chronic cancer pain. It is also developing therapeutic products for other indications, including immunology and infectious diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.