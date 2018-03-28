OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires New Position in Community Healthcare (CHCT)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.13% of Community Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,339 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,290,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 748,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Community Healthcare and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price target on Community Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Community Healthcare stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.49, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Community Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 757.18%.

Community Healthcare Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; urgent care centers; acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; assisted living and long-term care facilities; medical office buildings; clinics; specialty hospitals; and treatment centers.

