OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $653,000 Position in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 313,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in Dorman Products by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 69,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 57,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $80,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $2,181.93, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $227.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DORM. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

