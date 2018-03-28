OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Position in Invacare (IVC)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its stake in Invacare (NYSE:IVC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invacare worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invacare by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invacare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Invacare by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invacare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $62,490.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invacare stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $693.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.50.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Invacare’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.13%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Position in Invacare (IVC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/oppenheimerfunds-inc-sells-7428-shares-of-invacare-ivc-updated.html.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.