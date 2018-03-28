Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lowered its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,099,000 after buying an additional 301,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Alamo Group stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $1,317.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $102,951.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick Parod purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.68 per share, for a total transaction of $114,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,845.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

