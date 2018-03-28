OptiNose (OPTN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Press coverage about OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OptiNose earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1722801346613 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OptiNose stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price objective on OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller bought 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $93,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/optinose-optn-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-17.html.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat, or ENT, and allergy specialists. The Company’s products candidates include XHANCE (Nasal Polyps), XHANCE (Chornic Sinusitis) OPN-300, OPN-021, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.