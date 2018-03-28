Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $195,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Nomura downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Oracle stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,861,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,326,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $192,408.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

