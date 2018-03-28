Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lessened by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 461,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 23,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $185,412.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lessened by Connable Office Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/oracle-co-orcl-stake-lessened-by-connable-office-inc.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.