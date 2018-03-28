Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nomura began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vetr raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.77 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Oracle has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $192,408.70, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 123,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 215,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

