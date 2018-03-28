JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Oracle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $51.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $192,408.70, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 947.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 65.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

