Oracle (ORCL) Earns Hold Rating from Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report report published on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORCL. Vetr lowered Oracle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $51.82 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.11.

Oracle (NYSE ORCL) traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,082,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $192,408.70, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at $76,590,815.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,000,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,157,000 after purchasing an additional 168,112 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 54,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

