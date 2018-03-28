Oracle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 64,030 put options on the company. This is an increase of 992% compared to the typical volume of 5,862 put options.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 257,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 231,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 135,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Oracle by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 633,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after acquiring an additional 45,288 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.33 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Oracle stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $192,408.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts predict that Oracle will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/oracle-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-orcl-updated.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.