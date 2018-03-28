OracleChain One Day Volume Tops $18,901.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BigONE. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and $18,901.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00720858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

OracleChain

OracleChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

