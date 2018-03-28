Orezone Gold (ORE) PT Raised to C$1.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Orezone Gold in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.81. 42,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,105. The company has a market cap of $123.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.98. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.02.

In other news, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 161,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$137,518.95.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects, primarily gold in Burkina Faso, West Africa. It owns a 90% interest in the Bomboré undeveloped oxide gold deposit covering 168 square kilometers in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

