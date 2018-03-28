ORIX (IX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $97.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of IX stock opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $73.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03. The company has a market cap of $22,297.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ORIX by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ORIX by 13,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ORIX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation (ORIX) is a financial services company. The Company operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, which consists of lending, leasing and fee business; Maintenance Leasing, which consists of automobile leasing and rentals, car sharing, and test and measurement instruments and information technology-related equipment rentals and leasing; Real Estate, which consists of real estate development and rental, facility operation, real estate investment trust (REIT) asset management, and real estate investment advisory services; Investment and Operation, which consists of environment and energy-related business, principal investment and loan servicing (asset recovery); Retail Segment, which consists of life insurance, banking and card loan business, and Overseas Business, which consists of leasing, lending, investment in bonds, investment banking, asset management and ship- and aircraft-related operations.

