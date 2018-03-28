O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852. O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/oshares-ftse-europe-quality-dividend-etf-oeur-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.