Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.61.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

In other Osisko gold royalties news, Director Sean Roosen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,800.00. Also, insider Elif Lévesque acquired 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,955.75. Insiders have bought a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $129,306 in the last quarter.

Shares of OR stock traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,615. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.00 and a 12-month high of C$17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,970.00, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of -0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/osisko-gold-royalties-ltd-or-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.