Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Owens Corning (OC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,841,874.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 740,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,047.07, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Owens Corning (OC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/owens-corning-oc-shares-bought-by-westover-capital-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.