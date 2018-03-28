Owens-Illinois (OI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 996,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3,550.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Owens-Illinois declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $268,808.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $633,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 61.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

