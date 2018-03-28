P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. P H Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect P H Glatfelter to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $907.85, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.23 million. P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised P H Glatfelter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. P H Glatfelter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

