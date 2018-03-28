Pabyosi Coin (Special) Price Down 39% This Week (PCS)

Pabyosi Coin (Special) (CURRENCY:PCS) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Pabyosi Coin (Special) has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,652.00 worth of Pabyosi Coin (Special) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pabyosi Coin (Special) coin can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last week, Pabyosi Coin (Special) has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pabyosi Coin (Special) Coin Profile

PCS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2016. Pabyosi Coin (Special)’s total supply is 30,993,751,760 coins. The official website for Pabyosi Coin (Special) is pcsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Pabyosi Coin (Special)

Pabyosi Coin (Special) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy Pabyosi Coin (Special) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pabyosi Coin (Special) must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pabyosi Coin (Special) using one of the exchanges listed above.

