PACcoin ($PAC) Price Down 37.4% This Week

PACcoin (CURRENCY:$PAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One PACcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PACcoin has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. PACcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $126,740.00 worth of PACcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,885.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $884.78 or 0.11262300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021924 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00155422 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.01876130 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016691 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002910 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002412 BTC.

PACcoin Profile

PACcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PACcoin’s total supply is 3,880,657,660 coins. The official website for PACcoin is paccoin.net. PACcoin’s official Twitter account is @http://www.paccoin.org/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PACcoin is /r/paccoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paccoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency to enable individuals to send money to each other directly without the need for banks. “

PACcoin Coin Trading

PACcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase PACcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PACcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PACcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

