Olin Co. (OLN) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 254.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Olin were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Olin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 70,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Olin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Olin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other news, Director Donald W. Bogus acquired 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $198,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,712.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Curley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 535,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $5,203.87, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $2.45. Olin had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Olin’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

