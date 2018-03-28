Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,333 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engadine Partners LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $17,654,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,770,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, insider Gregory E. Poling sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $863,328.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,679.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth S. Korotkin sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $216,521.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $148,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,121.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,333 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/paloma-partners-management-co-sells-3333-shares-of-gcp-applied-technologies-inc-gcp.html.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.