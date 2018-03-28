Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $5.67 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.26.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $171.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,846. The firm has a market cap of $126,235.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.16 and a 12-month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 205.45%.

Amgen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

