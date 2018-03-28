Insider Buying: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) Insider Purchases 430 Shares of Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) insider Paola Subacchi bought 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £1,986.60 ($2,744.68).

On Tuesday, February 20th, Paola Subacchi bought 432 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,745.51).

On Friday, January 19th, Paola Subacchi bought 424 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988.56 ($2,747.39).

On Friday, December 22nd, Paola Subacchi bought 447 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989.15 ($2,748.20).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 440.45 ($6.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 445 ($6.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6,600.00 and a PE ratio of 458.76. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 350.50 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.20 ($6.62).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company invests in listed and unlisted equities and makes other investments so as to achieve its investment objective of maximizing total return, whilst also generating dividend growth, from a focused and actively managed global portfolio.

