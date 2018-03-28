Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 7,331 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 3.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 261,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 85,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,350,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,555,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,499,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $399,351,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,241. The firm has a market cap of $66,840.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/paragon-capital-management-llc-sells-7331-shares-of-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-updated.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.