Park-Ohio (PKOH) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park-Ohio earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6221420912932 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock remained flat at $$39.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $499.04, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.10 million. research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKOH. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/park-ohio-pkoh-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-17.html.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.