Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Insider Sells $19,939.12 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $19,939.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,391.05, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.98 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.27%. research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

