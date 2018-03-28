Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) VP Sells $54,643.82 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) VP Joshua A. Boone sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $54,643.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,851.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. 13,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.13, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

