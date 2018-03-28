Patterson Companies (PDCO) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.03

News coverage about Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patterson Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5093547133667 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Patterson Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Patterson Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2,069.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In other news, insider Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $27,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Patterson Companies (PDCO) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.03” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/patterson-companies-pdco-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.