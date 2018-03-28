Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) Price Reaches $0.0491 on Top Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Payfair has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $17,502.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00724177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012679 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00147676 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.