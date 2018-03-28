Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $33.91 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Paypal by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in Paypal by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Paypal by 352.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. 8,340,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,076. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94,752.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $296,490.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $299,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,406.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,413 shares of company stock worth $15,348,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.65 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Paypal to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

