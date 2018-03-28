Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paypal earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.0847749040645 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.21 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Paypal stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,370,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,357. Paypal has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94,752.63, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,097,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,189 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,124.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $439,791.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,186.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,348,028. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

