PayPie Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00009075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $60.09 million and $57,056.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00726885 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012489 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00149010 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032512 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00192376 BTC.

PayPie was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

