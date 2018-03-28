Jefferies Group Reiterates $71.00 Price Target for PDC Energy (PDCE)

Jefferies Group set a $71.00 price target on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCE. Barclays boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.89.

PDC Energy stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3,423.60, a P/E ratio of 115.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $55,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 9,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $491,062.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,814 shares of company stock worth $1,821,178. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

