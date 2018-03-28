Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for SDL (SDL)

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.36) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities upgraded SDL to an “add” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.42) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded SDL to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.91) to GBX 490 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.15) price target on shares of SDL in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “corporate” rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.68).

SDL (LON SDL) opened at GBX 413 ($5.71) on Monday. SDL has a 1-year low of GBX 333 ($4.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($9.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $346.42 and a PE ratio of 2,065.00.

SDL (LON:SDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.20 ($0.27) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). The company had revenue of £285.70 million during the quarter. SDL had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.66%.

In related news, insider Adolfo Hernandez purchased 20,000 shares of SDL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £77,200 ($106,659.30).

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc specializes in language translation technology, services and content management. The Company operates through four segments: Language Services, which is engaged in the provision of a translation service for customer’s multilingual content in multiple languages; Language Technology, which includes the sale of enterprise, desktop and statistical machine translation technologies together with associated consultancy and services; Global Content Technologies, which is content management and knowledge management technologies together with associated consultancy services, and Non-Core Businesses, which includes the sale of campaign management, social media monitoring and marketing analytic.

