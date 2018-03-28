Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for AO World (AO)

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 145 ($2.00) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

AO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.76) target price on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.73) target price on shares of AO World in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.66) target price on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.50 ($2.04).

Shares of AO World (AO) opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.59) on Monday. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.40 ($2.13). The company has a market cap of $632.21 and a PE ratio of -2,870.00.

About AO World

AO World Plc is an online retailer of electrical products. The Company operates through two segments: online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in the UK, and online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom). The Company offers over 5,500 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the United Kingdom, approximately 2,000 in Germany and over 600 in the Netherlands.

