Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sinclair Pharma (SPH)

Sinclair Pharma (LON:SPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 48 ($0.66) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.29) price objective on shares of Sinclair Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 46.40 ($0.64).

Sinclair Pharma (LON:SPH) opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.27) on Monday. Sinclair Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 36.12 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of $117.64 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.00.

In other news, insider Chris Spooner acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($63,553.47).

Sinclair Pharma Company Profile

Sinclair Pharma plc, formerly Sinclair IS Pharma plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of dermatological products. Its segments are Country Operations, which include its operations in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Spain, and International Operations, under which the Company sells through a local distributor.

