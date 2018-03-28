Peercoin Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $44.32 million and $406,953.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00022687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Poloniex and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,942.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $876.70 or 0.11074900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036084 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00837095 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00159478 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.01919090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,679,177 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. Security level of the network is not highly enery dependent thus providing an energy efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Block chain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, WEX, The Rock Trading, BX Thailand, Coingi, Poloniex, YoBit, Bleutrade, OpenLedger DEX, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

