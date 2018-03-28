Peerplays (PPY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,295.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00056936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $17.91 million and $4,295.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00720858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,519,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,961,631 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is an eSports tournament and wagering platform built on the blockchain that allows users to compete against themselves with no centralized authority. Peerplays allows users to create their own buy-in games, organize and host multiplayer eSports games tournaments and competeing against their peers using various cryptocurrencies. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

