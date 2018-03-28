Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Insider Douglas Currie Bowles Sells 60,459 Shares

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) insider Douglas Currie Bowles sold 60,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,367.20.

Pengrowth Energy stock remained flat at $C$0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 40,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,319. The stock has a market cap of $480.46, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.86. Pengrowth Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.57.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.50 million for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 179.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Pengrowth Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.99.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

