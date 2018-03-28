Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Penn National Gaming worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $71,807,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,544,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $35,347,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,344,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,111,000 after acquiring an additional 714,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 511,183 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -64.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2,368.92, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($3.58). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $274,348.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,290.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $68,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

