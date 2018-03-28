Pennant Capital Management LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

Pennant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Cision comprises 2.0% of Pennant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pennant Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Cision worth $21,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cision in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cision by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cision by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cision stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 124,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cision Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Cision Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cision news, Director Holdings (Cayman) L.P. Canyon sold 5,799,126 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $59,846,980.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

